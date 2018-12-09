Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Hornbeck Offshore Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 94.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 100.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

HOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE HOS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-hornbeck-offshore-services-inc-hos.html.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.