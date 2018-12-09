Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $712,000 in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,644,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 514,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 26,778.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-invests-712000-in-luminex-co-lmnx.html.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.