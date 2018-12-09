Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,950 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (AT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,950 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Atlantic Power worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AT. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 309,806 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 120,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 273.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $2.16 on Friday. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 184.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

