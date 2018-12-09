BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 262,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

