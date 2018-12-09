BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 33,485 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-33485-shares-of-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.