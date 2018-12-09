Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,560,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

