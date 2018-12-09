Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (AVGO) to Post $5.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.53. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.48 to $24.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.61 to $25.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 189.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 121.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,329 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. 7,836,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $274.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

