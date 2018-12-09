Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (DOV) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.