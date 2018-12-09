Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $153.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $114.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $537.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.80 million to $544.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.53 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 93.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 161.9% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $13.05 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

