Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 89.47%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

MOBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mobileiron by 4,954.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOBL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.11. Mobileiron has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.71.

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

