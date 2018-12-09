Brokerages Anticipate Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLCT shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

SLCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 22,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.20. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. acquired 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

