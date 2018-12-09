Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (SP) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 128,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,069. The company has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SP Plus by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

