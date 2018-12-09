Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 469,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.72. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

