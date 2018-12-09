Brokerages Expect Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report $140.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.89 million and the highest is $143.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $131.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $527.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.19 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $560.98 million, with estimates ranging from $554.12 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Edward M. Bosowski bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 376,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,347. The firm has a market cap of $992.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

