Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (CYRX) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 55.44% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.36. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

