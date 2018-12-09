Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 204.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after purchasing an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 273,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

