Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Corp (DRE) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

DRE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.52. 2,304,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,124. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,237,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,783,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,920,000 after acquiring an additional 174,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,474,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,716,000 after acquiring an additional 330,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

