Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

FIVN traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 594,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.59, a PEG ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $585,740.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $667,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,750.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $4,906,721 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,111,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,628,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 760,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,297 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

