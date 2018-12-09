Brokerages Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Myokardia in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Myokardia in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $174,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $54,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,210. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $292,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 3.44. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.