Brokerages Expect Wabash National Co. (WNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wabash National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Wabash National posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wabash National.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Wabash National announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Wabash National by 36.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.