Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Price Target at $67.88

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

AAXN stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.73 per share, with a total value of $99,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,587.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $68,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,477.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $201,535. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,701,000 after buying an additional 644,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,783,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

