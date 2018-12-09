Brokerages Set Ferguson Plc (FERG) PT at $6,428.92

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,428.92 ($84.01).

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Ferguson to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,518 ($85.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

LON:FERG traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,825.50 ($63.05). 1,102,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,917 ($64.25) per share, with a total value of £491,700 ($642,493.14). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,170 ($67.56), for a total value of £128,629.60 ($168,077.36).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

