Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Target Price at $41.14

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in GDS by 44.3% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in GDS by 78.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 3.77. GDS has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

