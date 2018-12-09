Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Target Price at $41.33

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in James River Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in James River Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in James River Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 250,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. James River Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

