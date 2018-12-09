Brokerages Set Medley Capital Corp (MCC) PT at $4.67

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

NYSE MCC opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medley Capital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medley Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the second quarter worth $657,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medley Capital by 135.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 103,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Medley Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

