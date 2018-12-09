Brokerages Set PolyOne Co. (POL) PT at $41.67

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

POL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,487.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP M. John Jr. Midea purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 5,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 395,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

