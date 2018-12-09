Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) PT at $711.36

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.36 ($9.30).

Several research firms have issued reports on STAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

In other news, insider José Viñals acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($76,048.61). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total value of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

STAN stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 593.20 ($7.75). 7,750,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

