Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (WNC) Target Price at $19.57

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wabash National by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wabash National by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wabash National by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 234,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 618,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

