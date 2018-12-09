Brokers Set Expectations for Brown-Forman Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Brown-Forman in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

BF.B has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

