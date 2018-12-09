Brokers Set Expectations for Cooper Companies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $11.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $651.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

