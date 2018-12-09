Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme bought 8,586 shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

