Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,077 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,077 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/brown-advisory-inc-buys-10077-shares-of-genuine-parts-gpc.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.