Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $128,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

