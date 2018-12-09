Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

NYSE UTX opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

