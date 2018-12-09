Bytom Trading Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Bytom has a total market cap of $72.30 million and $2.31 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bibox and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00743371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinEx, OKEx, RightBTC, Neraex, Kucoin, BitMart, Bibox, CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, LBank, BigONE, Cryptopia, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

