Cabot (CBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.37

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 729159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 575.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cabot (CBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.37” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/cabot-cbt-hits-new-52-week-low-at-45-37.html.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.