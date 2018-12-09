Cabot (CBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.37

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 729159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 575.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.
