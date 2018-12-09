CacheCoin (CACH) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, CacheCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CacheCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CacheCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,941.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00734942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00002020 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00010022 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

