Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for IQE (IQE)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IQE. Peel Hunt started coverage on IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($2.01) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 144.86 ($1.89).

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 71.85 ($0.94) on Thursday. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

