Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 193,400 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Patterson Companies worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 187.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,295,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 845,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 224.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 759,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

