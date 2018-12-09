Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) PT Lowered to $29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. CIBC started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of CNQ opened at $26.93 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,440,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,193,000 after buying an additional 327,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,304,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,994,000 after buying an additional 456,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,570,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 281,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

