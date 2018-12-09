Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF opened at $19.69 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.