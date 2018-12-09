CanYaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,235.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $683,142.00 and approximately $11,235.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.02704706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00134417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00176598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.59 or 0.09591888 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is blog.canya.com.au. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin, Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

