Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 3,223 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $58,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $100.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

