Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 517 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $97.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

