Capital Guardian Trust Co. Purchases 784 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $78,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $133.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

WARNING: “Capital Guardian Trust Co. Purchases 784 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/capital-guardian-trust-co-purchases-784-shares-of-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.