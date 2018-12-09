Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 84,570 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,658,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,570 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $65,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AES by 292.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1,298.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,756 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $40,420,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AES by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $15.53 on Friday. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

