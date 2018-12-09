Capital International Inc. CA Has $5.24 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,363,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2,820.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

