Capital International Inc. CA Sells 94,600 Shares of Yandex NV (YNDX)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.41. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

