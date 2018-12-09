Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating asset quality remain major concerns for the company.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after buying an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 707,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,134,000 after purchasing an additional 184,461 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 216,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9,386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 879,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 870,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

