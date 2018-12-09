CarGurus (CARG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

CARG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Stephen Kaufer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $5,824,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,817,674 shares of company stock valued at $231,547,583. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 335,029 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 251,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 261,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

